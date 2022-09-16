This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day (who knew?), and what better way to celebrate than by firing up the grill and making some tasty burgers of your own? But you don't have to do it the same old way you usually do. We've already covered eight unexpected ways you can cook with your grill, but there's another trick you may not have considered -- using a cast-iron skillet on the grill for your burgers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO