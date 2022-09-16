Read full article on original website
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: Where to grab a deal on burgers
National Cheeseburger Day 2022 is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Anyone can celebrate the day by grabbing a bite at a favorite burger joint. For National Cheeseburger Day, some businesses are offering delicious deals to commemorate the special occasion. Check out the list below — and see which of these just...
Free National Cheeseburger Day Sandwiches: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and 10 Other Fast Food Chains Offering Deals
People love a reason to celebrate their favorite foods. And with prices for dining out what they are today, consumers are always looking for deals. Fortunately, Sunday, Sept. 18 is National...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Cheeseburgers: 5 facts about this delicious American favorite
Americans love cheeseburgers. The dish is loved so much that National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated each year on Sept. 18. A majority of Americans enjoy eating burgers, with 73% of respondents said they like meat-based burgers a lot or somewhat, according to a May 2020 YouGov poll. The same poll...
McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition
Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s
McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Chipotle is cracking down on the viral '$3 burrito' hack by eliminating the ability to order one of its menu items online
Customers were able to use a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering a single taco.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite
Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status
Rib Eye Steak On Bbq PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.
Mexican Pizza Lovers Rejoice! Looks Like The Taco Bell Favorite Is Coming Back To Menus Permanently
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is practically a fast food cult classic—which is why it’s not entirely surprising that this menu item sold out within days when it made its short-lived return to the restaurant’s menu back in May. That was the first time it graced the mouths of Taco Bell patrons in two years, and fans were so excited about it that they ran Taco Bell dry of the ingredients. In fact, what was meant to be a six-month supply was reportedly gone in under a month.
Yes, You Can Grill Burgers on a Cast-Iron Skillet. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day (who knew?), and what better way to celebrate than by firing up the grill and making some tasty burgers of your own? But you don't have to do it the same old way you usually do. We've already covered eight unexpected ways you can cook with your grill, but there's another trick you may not have considered -- using a cast-iron skillet on the grill for your burgers.
White Castle Shrinks Its Hamburgers Down to Pizza Roll Size
White Castle has long been at the forefront of putting fast food into grocers' freezer sections. The chain loves to brag that it was America's first fast-food hamburger chain in 1921, but the company also says that they were the first fast food brand to have a retail division as well, launched in 1987. (And as the son of a White Castle diehard, I can attest to the excitement our family felt at being able to pick up frozen burgers from the supermarket during my childhood.)
Alix Traeger's Go-To Fast Food Order Is So Relatable - Exclusive
When you think of fast food, what is the first restaurant that comes to mind? McDonald's is ours, of course — but it's not all hamburgers and fries. Fast food giants are creating endless menu possibilities now, such as Wingstop's chicken sandwiches or Chick-fil-A's chorizo cheddar egg bites. No matter which restaurant you stop at, everyone is bound to have their favorite order at some point. Even your most loved celebrities and food influencers have a go-to at the drive-thru. Alix Traeger, a former BuzzFeed Tasty producer, is one of those influencers.
