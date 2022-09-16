ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘No lines on this ride’: Ominous cloud forms near Disney World

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSJhC_0hxzUrQj00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Guests at Disney World, Florida, appeared frightened as a large funnel-shaped cloud loomed in dark skies above the resort on Thursday.

“No lines on this ride,” one man joked as he took video of the menacing cloud formation at the entrance to EPCOT theme park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzp4S_0hxzUrQj00
    Credit: Michael Greene/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bQTW_0hxzUrQj00
    Credit: Michael Greene/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

The National Weather Service responded to a comment on the video, saying it looked like it could have been a funnel cloud.

“Hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though,” the tweet said.

No tornado was confirmed as having touched down. A News 6 Orlando meteorologist said it was possibly “a scud cloud.”

