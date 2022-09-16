Read full article on original website
Related
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
fox4news.com
Dallas to offer teens free tickets to pro sporting events
DALLAS - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson unveiled a new program that will allow local teens to attend professional sporting events for free. The Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program gives Dallas residents between the ages of 12 and 17 up to two tickets per year. Those two tickets each come with an additional ticket for a chaperone.
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
fox4news.com
Texas wildfires: How are they named?
AUSTIN, Texas - A common question that comes up whenever there's a wildfire in Texas: how does it get its name?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says that unlike with tropical storms and hurricanes, there is no pre-selected list of names. Instead, wildfires get their names from first responders, incident commanders and dispatchers, usually based on the geographic locations or landmarks near the origin of the fire.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
fox4news.com
Texas Design Week features 22 home furnishing events
Texas Design Week is a bonanza of speakers and design tours that can help inspire you in your home. Good Day talked to Tanner Moussa, who is launching a new line of home furnishings Monday with his sister.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
keranews.org
Texas schools awarded 31 of the nation’s 297 Blue Ribbon honors
Thirty-one Texas Blue Ribbon schools include public, private, urban and rural campuses. Winners in Dallas include All Saints Catholic School, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, and Dallas ISD magnet campuses School for the Talented and Gifted and the School of Science and Engineering. Elsewhere in North Texas, blue ribbon...
fox4news.com
New York considers keeping migrants bused from Texas on cruise ships
EAGLE PASS, Texas - New York City is considering using cruise ships to house the growing number of illegal border crosser arriving from Texas. On Sunday, nine buses from Texas arrived in New York, the most in a single day. New York mayor Eric Adams says the city is struggling...
Comments / 0