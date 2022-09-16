ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two

The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
ATLANTA, GA
Former Red Sox fan favorite drawing interest from Rangers

The Red Sox clubhouse has been a bit divided by the release of veteran Kevin Plawecki but the catcher reportedly has a new suitor. Few things that the Boston Red Sox have done this season have made fans happy and some of that has bled into the clubhouse. But perhaps the most divisive decision for everyone was one of their most recent as they designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment before eventually releasing him.
BOSTON, MA
Willie Gay suspension awakens Chiefs Kingdom conspiracy theorists

The primary point that needs attention in regards to the Willie Gay suspension is that the NFL must clean up its stance on domestic violence, sexual assault, and every other off-field misconduct for which players are disciplined. The way in which the league assigns discipline from case to case is grossly inconsistent and, at best, morally questionable.
KANSAS CITY, MO
