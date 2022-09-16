Read full article on original website
Sweltering Heat Continues
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s hot and it’s going to stay hot until Friday. TONIGHT: Crystal clear skies and calm winds. Low near 67°. TUESDAY: Even hotter. High near 94°. Mostly sunny skies. Consider putting on sunscreen if you are going to be outside for an extended period of time!
Sunshine is Staying
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The summer season is sticking around a little while longer, hot weather returns next week!. SATURDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s! Overnight lows will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s. SUNDAY: We will gradually increase...
Downtown Columbus gears up for annual Artwalk
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is gearing up for the Artwalk. Rain or shine, downtown Columbus will be the spot to be if you are looking to add a piece to your art collections. You will need cash or a check to make art purchases. Some downtown stores...
Cooling in sight? Late week cold front takes aim
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday is met by a steep drop into the mid 80s Friday. MONDAY: Highs hover around 90s to accompany our continued regime of sunshine. Lows hit the upper 60s overnight. TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures will make a sharp increase into...
Mississippi State HC Mike Leach says team is ‘quick to get discouraged when facing adversity’
Following Mississippi State’s 31-16 loss at LSU, head coach Mike Leach discussed how his players have responded. “We play and practice hard, we’re just quick to get discouraged. We’re fragile as far as getting discouraged when facing adversity and we need to fight through that.”. We asked...
Oxford Woman embezzles money from MSU sorority
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An oxford woman will spend 45 months in prison for stealing money from a Mississippi State University sorority. Court records show that 75-year-old Betty Jane Cadle issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation’s bank account to herself and an Oxford business owned by Cadle and her daughter.
Columbus fire and rescue are preventing financial fires
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some first responders are looking for ways to respond to steady pay and inflation. Last week the city council and Mayor approved raises for Columbus Fire and Rescue. As of October 1, entry-level firefighters’ wages will be raised from $10.39 an hour to $12.50.
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
State Auditor’s Office investigates misuse of public funds
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Auditor’s Office has a number of duties, but it’s best known for one – investigating the misuse of public funds. And State Auditor Shad White has had his hands full in that department in the past year. White was in...
