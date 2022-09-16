ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
BET

Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drug Abuse#Narcan#Project Opioid Jax
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing kayaker found safe in Clay County after search

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office safely located a man Sunday morning who was reported missing after he went kayaking. The man was last seen at the Middleburg Main Street boat ramp on a tan kayak Saturday night and multiple law enforcement officers responded. The...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Stories of Service: Veteran-owned brewery creates special beer for POW/MIA soldiers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans United Craft Brewery in Jacksonville has released a special beer to bring recognition to POW/MIA soldiers. A prisoner of war is described as a "POW" and "MIA" stands for missing in action. They may have been killed, wounded, captured or deserted during war. If deceased, neither their remains nor grave has been positively identified.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
