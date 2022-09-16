Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
A former UF Health nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
News4Jax.com
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Fugitive found asleep in truck with 'enough fentanyl to kill entire populations', Flagler police say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was found asleep in his truck in Palm Coast had 169,000 grams of fentanyl on him, "enough to kill the entire population of Flagler and Putnam counties," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. James Wilson Duke of Kennesaw,...
'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially. “It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying...
BET
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JSO: Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief area Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of West 33rd Street around 1 p.m. in response to a call for assistance from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD: Zoo Parkway closed in both directions due to chemical leak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says units responded to Zoo Parkway Monday in response to a chemical leak. JFRD says the leak occurred in the 2700 block of Zoo Parkway and the roadway is closed in both directions. JFRD says to expect delays...
News4Jax.com
Missing kayaker found safe in Clay County after search
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office safely located a man Sunday morning who was reported missing after he went kayaking. The man was last seen at the Middleburg Main Street boat ramp on a tan kayak Saturday night and multiple law enforcement officers responded. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Families of children with cancer get helping hand from Ponte Vedra group
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Over 30 families with children suffering from childhood cancer now have a week’s work of healthy pre-made meals after a visit from a local foundation. At just 5-years-old, Liliana Rodriquez has been battling leukemia most of her life. “She’s been missing school and...
First Coast News
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
Send Relief stops in Jax during multi-state tour to help neighbors in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Send Relief is sending Volunteers working across Jacksonville to help neighbors in need. Send Relief cares for the vulnerable, responds to global crises and connects the church with compassion ministry. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Through ministry centers across the U.S. and partners on...
Video: Flagler County deputy recognized for saving frightened toddler from burning home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler was recognized for his heroism while rescuing a three-year-old child from a burning home in Palm Coast last October. Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Crime...
Stories of Service: Veteran-owned brewery creates special beer for POW/MIA soldiers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans United Craft Brewery in Jacksonville has released a special beer to bring recognition to POW/MIA soldiers. A prisoner of war is described as a "POW" and "MIA" stands for missing in action. They may have been killed, wounded, captured or deserted during war. If deceased, neither their remains nor grave has been positively identified.
Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0