ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hampton.gov

Live Music at Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
HAMPTON, VA
multihousingnews.com

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Food & Drinks
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet

SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time. One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour. “They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing. Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy