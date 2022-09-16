Read full article on original website
hampton.gov
Live Music at Peninsula Town Center
Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
Pharrell shares new video about hopes for Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Mighty Dream that first aired on Sept. 13. Pharrell Williams, a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter from Hampton Roads, is getting ready for his next endeavor in Norfolk. He's been planning a "Mighty Dream" advocacy...
multihousingnews.com
Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities
The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station to hold fundraiser party in October
YORKTOWN, Va. — Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station (CHATS) is a group in Yorktown that provides horse therapy to people with autism. On Saturday, October 1, the group will hold a fundraiser at their property in Yorktown at 100 Old Pond Road. The event will be from 3-7 p.m.,...
WAVY News 10
Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday with new local brewery collaboration
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an operation that takes a whole lot of manpower. “Getting Chubby’s on location is about 55 trips,” said Chad Mapes. Mapes and his family put together Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival every year. “It is fall again, which means, it is Chubby...
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations aim to bring cultural awareness to Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, many people went to Norfolk’s Ocean View Beach Park to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia hosted the Nuestra Feria 2022 festival celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month. A taste of culture and the rhythms of the...
Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet
SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time. One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour. “They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come...
CSO wins 14th Plane Pull in a row
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Plane Pull Team won its 14th consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull for Special Olympics Virginia, a spokesperson for the department said Saturday.
13newsnow.com
Second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach. Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought...
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
13newsnow.com
Halloween comes early to Hampton at the Haunted Screams Expo Horror Convention
It's spooky season in Hampton! Sunday, the Haunted Screams Expo Horror Convention returned and 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera was there to share the scare.
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' flies with Blue Angels
Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.
Salty Dog Walk returns in support of Norfolk SPCA
The event brought vendors, food, music and adoptable pets to Cova Brewing Company in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood. People at pets took to the sand Sunday morning for a leisurely one-mile walk.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
WAVY News 10
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing. Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.
