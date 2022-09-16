Read full article on original website
hampton.gov
Live Music at Peninsula Town Center
Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
13newsnow.com
Second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach. Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought...
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
13newsnow.com
Halloween comes early to Hampton at the Haunted Screams Expo Horror Convention
It's spooky season in Hampton! Sunday, the Haunted Screams Expo Horror Convention returned and 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera was there to share the scare.
multihousingnews.com
Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities
The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia Beach
According to the Oxford Houses of Virginia, the event was free and all of the proceeds from the walk when to funding new members in the eastern region Oxford Homes.
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
Salty Dog Walk returns in support of Norfolk SPCA
The event brought vendors, food, music and adoptable pets to Cova Brewing Company in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood. People at pets took to the sand Sunday morning for a leisurely one-mile walk.
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
mytvz.com
A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet
Pulse 757 hosts, Kristi Michael & Patrick Williams get a glimpse of what life is like for shelter pets at the Virginia Beach SPCA. For more information on the VBSPCA, please visit their website: https://vbspca.com/
Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' flies with Blue Angels
Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Come One, Come All to the NNPL Community Cookout
Join The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) for a sensational Saturday full of fun, food and entertainment at the Come One, Come All Community Cookout at the Pearl Bailey Library on September 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Step to the beat of the music for line dancing and join in the cake walk! There will be numerous outdoor activities for all ages, including water games, face painting, a slime table, and video gaming. Come inside to visit the “Festival of Goodies” and enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day.
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach city workers, teachers come together for weekend rally
The group of several dozen professionals came together to discuss upcoming collective bargaining options. Better pay and benefits will likely be sought.
peninsulachronicle.com
Yorktown Beach Hotel Saying Goodbye To Summer With Neighborhood Puppy Plunge
YORK-A popular waterfront hotel in York County is going to the dogs. Matt Bowry, managing partner and general manager of the Yorktown Beach Hotel on Water Street, is welcoming canines in the Yorktown Village area and their owners to the hotel’s inaugural Pooch Plunge from noon to 2pm on Saturday, September 24.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
visitwilliamsburg.com
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II and her Ties to Williamsburg
The College of William & Mary. Duke of Gloucester Street at Colonial Williamsburg. Jamestown Island. The area’s ties to British history continue to live on in name and tradition. But perhaps no recent memories about those ties are stronger than the ones surrounding Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch — who passed away September 8, 2022 at age 96 — made more visits to Virginia than any other U.S. state. Of those four visits, two were to the Williamsburg region to celebrate and commemorate the legacy of the first English settlement in the Americas. The name, of course, is Jamestown, named after King James I.
