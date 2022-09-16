ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

hampton.gov

Live Music at Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
multihousingnews.com

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
mytvz.com

A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet

Pulse 757 hosts, Kristi Michael & Patrick Williams get a glimpse of what life is like for shelter pets at the Virginia Beach SPCA. For more information on the VBSPCA, please visit their website: https://vbspca.com/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Come One, Come All to the NNPL Community Cookout

Join The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) for a sensational Saturday full of fun, food and entertainment at the Come One, Come All Community Cookout at the Pearl Bailey Library on September 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Step to the beat of the music for line dancing and join in the cake walk! There will be numerous outdoor activities for all ages, including water games, face painting, a slime table, and video gaming. Come inside to visit the “Festival of Goodies” and enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Yorktown Beach Hotel Saying Goodbye To Summer With Neighborhood Puppy Plunge

YORK-A popular waterfront hotel in York County is going to the dogs. Matt Bowry, managing partner and general manager of the Yorktown Beach Hotel on Water Street, is welcoming canines in the Yorktown Village area and their owners to the hotel’s inaugural Pooch Plunge from noon to 2pm on Saturday, September 24.
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
visitwilliamsburg.com

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II and her Ties to Williamsburg

The College of William & Mary. Duke of Gloucester Street at Colonial Williamsburg. Jamestown Island. The area’s ties to British history continue to live on in name and tradition. But perhaps no recent memories about those ties are stronger than the ones surrounding Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch — who passed away September 8, 2022 at age 96 — made more visits to Virginia than any other U.S. state. Of those four visits, two were to the Williamsburg region to celebrate and commemorate the legacy of the first English settlement in the Americas. The name, of course, is Jamestown, named after King James I.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

