Join The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) for a sensational Saturday full of fun, food and entertainment at the Come One, Come All Community Cookout at the Pearl Bailey Library on September 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Step to the beat of the music for line dancing and join in the cake walk! There will be numerous outdoor activities for all ages, including water games, face painting, a slime table, and video gaming. Come inside to visit the “Festival of Goodies” and enjoy prize giveaways throughout the day.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO