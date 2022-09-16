Read full article on original website
Peggy S. Arnold
Peggy S. Arnold, 70, Warsaw, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Harold and Clarabell (Taylor) Long. She married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church, to David D. Arnold; he survives.
Anna Winnie
Anna S. Winnie 56, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence in Logansport. She was born June 29, 1966. On Sept. 23, 2006, she married Robert Neil Winnie; he survives in Logansport. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Miles, New...
Pierceton Council Will Meet Twice Wednesday
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session Wednesday, Sept. 21, before meeting in a special session 90 minutes later. Both gatherings will be at the Pierceton Community Building. The executive session starts at 2 p.m. The public meeting is set to start at 3:30...
Marian P. Zillmer
Marian P. (Jones) Zillmer, 91, Bremen, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1930. On Oct. 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to Wayne Zillmer, who preceded her in death. Marian is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Mark) White, Roswell, Ga.; her son, Larry Zillmer,...
Timeline From The Past: First Indians In Kosciusko County
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. September 1999 — Roy and Barbara Hamer, of Leesburg, were the lucky purchasers of a single winning ticket in the Sept. 18, $41 million Powerball jackpot. They chose the cash option. After taxes, the Hamers received more than $15.4 million.
Raymond G. Sheppard
Raymond G. Sheppard, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 26, 1950. He married Pam Morgan on Nov. 20, 1976; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son John Sheppard, Argos; daughter Dee (A.J.) Sheppard-Campbell, Leiter’s Ford;...
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
Son Of Sheriff’s Candidate Receives Probation
WARSAW — The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith will serve a one-year sentence on probation for criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident in North Webster. Zachary M.L. Smith, 19, 1955 S. SR 13, Pierceton, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6...
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
Marilyn Joyce Bayman
Marilyn Joyce Bayman, 89, South Bend, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Marilyn was born March 24, 1933. On March 24, 1951, she married Alvin Bayman, who preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Brenda Springer, South Bend and Victoria (Brent) Wolter, Kalamazoo, Mich.; one son, John Bayman, Cookville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Allen Kalabsa, reported a theft in the 100 block of EMS B6, Leesburg. 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Joyce Judd, 600 block of South Lake Street, Warsaw, reported a theft. 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the...
Lybie M. Miller — PENDING
Lybie M. Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are currently pending with Yeager Funeral Home.
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City girl
UPDATE: The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says the girl was found and is safe.
Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
Johnny Appleseed Festival is back for its 47th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thousands of people made there way to Johnny Appleseed Park this weekend. The 47th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival returned Saturdaywith food, music, vendors, demonstrations from the 1800s, and so much more. This year they added pony rides from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Police Looking For Columbia City Girl, 12
COLUMBIA CITY — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a white girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops and walking her dog.
2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
