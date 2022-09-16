From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. September 1999 — Roy and Barbara Hamer, of Leesburg, were the lucky purchasers of a single winning ticket in the Sept. 18, $41 million Powerball jackpot. They chose the cash option. After taxes, the Hamers received more than $15.4 million.

