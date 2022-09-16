Slovak showdown: Devils’ Simon Nemec could face fellow Slovak players Juraj Slafkovsky, Filip Mesar at Buffalo Prospect Challenge

Senior Nathan Congdon scored with about four minutes left in the game to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 4-3 win over Burlington City in Burlington. Congdon put one low in the left corner of the goal as Holy Cross Prep (2-3) applied pressure looking for the winner. Junior Jordan Bracy led his side with two goals while junior Nic Torres added a goal and two assists for Holy Cross Prep. Junior keeper Stephen Foley finished with six saves.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO