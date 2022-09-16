Slovak showdown: Devils’ Simon Nemec could face fellow Slovak players Juraj Slafkovsky, Filip Mesar at Buffalo Prospect Challenge

Read full article on original website
Related
Boston nets 4 goals as Northern Burlington defeats Moorestown Friends - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston scored all four of her goals in the second half as Northern Burlington pulled away from Moorestown Friends 5-1 in Moorestown. It was a slow start offensively for both sides. Ariel Sprague put Northern Burlington (5-1) ahead in the second quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-5) tied the game on a Tia Obermeier goal.
Boys soccer: Holy Cross Prep scores late to nip Burlington City
Senior Nathan Congdon scored with about four minutes left in the game to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 4-3 win over Burlington City in Burlington. Congdon put one low in the left corner of the goal as Holy Cross Prep (2-3) applied pressure looking for the winner. Junior Jordan Bracy led his side with two goals while junior Nic Torres added a goal and two assists for Holy Cross Prep. Junior keeper Stephen Foley finished with six saves.
Ridge blanks Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Alaap Gami made eight saves for Ridge to lead it to a 3-0 victory over Hillsborough in Basking Ridge. James McKeon and Matias Hornos finished with one goal and one assist each to lead the offensive attack for Ridge (4-1). Yagiz Bayserke added the third goal for Ridge while Chad...
Field hockey: St. Joseph (Hamm.) blanks Gloucester Cath. for 5th shutout
Junior Cassidy Perri had a goal and two assists to help lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Catholic -- its fifth shutout in five games -- in Hammonton. St. Joseph has scored 21 goals against opponents in their games so far this season, without conceding any.
