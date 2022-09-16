Read full article on original website
2 high school students identified as victims found dead on Orange County trail
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Rocky Mount couple charged in 1-year-old's death making first court appearance
A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend will make their first court appearance after being charged in the death of a 1-year-old.
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
Female, male ‘under 20’ found shot to death near powerline easement in Orange County, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
columbuscountynews.com
Two Charged with Trafficking Meth, Coke
Crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a vehicle minutes after midnight Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office reported that John Strickland, age 59, and Peyton Thomas, age 25, had 70 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of meth in Thomas’ vehicle when they were stopped. Each was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Thomas was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with trafficking in meth and cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and drug paraphernalia. They were held under $50,000 secured bond each.
cbs17
Missing Orange County teen girl believed dead with man, sheriff says
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County sheriff said Monday that officials believe a missing teen girl is one of two teens found dead in a shooting Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: ‘Deeply saddened’: School releases statement after missing teen girl believed dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods, 14,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy
A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend charged in death of 1-year old found in bathtub
Police have charged the mother for child abuse after a 1-year-old child was found dead in a Rocky Mount home Sunday.
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
Why people like me stand outside Central Prison in Raleigh every Monday
Protester: Every Monday, sure as the sun, you’ll find one or more of us outside Central Prison protesting the death penalty. | Opinion
Durham Police identify man killed in in Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard that left a 23-year-old man dead.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
3 injured in crash at Wayne County drag strip
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash at a drag strip in Wayne County.
cbs17
Man found passed out behind the wheel with heroin in car, Moore County deputies say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they have arrested a man found with heroin in his car in Vass. Deputies say they found a driver passed out behind the wheel on the 4500 block of Lobelia Road Tuesday after receiving a call about a possible intoxicated driver.
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
Crash kills 1 North Carolina college student, injures 3 others; driver charged with DWI, troopers say
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
