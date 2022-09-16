Crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a vehicle minutes after midnight Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office reported that John Strickland, age 59, and Peyton Thomas, age 25, had 70 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of meth in Thomas’ vehicle when they were stopped. Each was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Thomas was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with trafficking in meth and cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and drug paraphernalia. They were held under $50,000 secured bond each.

SPRING LAKE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO