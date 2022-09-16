ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Two Charged with Trafficking Meth, Coke

Crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a vehicle minutes after midnight Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office reported that John Strickland, age 59, and Peyton Thomas, age 25, had 70 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of meth in Thomas’ vehicle when they were stopped. Each was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Thomas was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with trafficking in meth and cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and drug paraphernalia. They were held under $50,000 secured bond each.
SPRING LAKE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy

A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC

