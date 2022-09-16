Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
SD Legislators Concerned About Pay Raises
Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the raises….
wnax.com
More Nebraska Property Tax Cuts
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a news conference last week to highlight the progress made in tax cutting. He said taxes have been reduced by almost twelve billion dollars, including ten billion dollars in property taxes. Senator Tom Briese of Albion says there is noticeable progress…. Briese says taxpayers...
wnax.com
SD Education Standards Committee Holds Hearing on Social Studies
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards held a hearing in Aberdeen Monday to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing….. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and students…. Sanderson...
Comments / 0