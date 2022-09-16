Read full article on original website
whby.com
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
whby.com
Arrest made in alleged Green Bay church burglary
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police make an arrest in connection with an alleged church burglary. Gerald Trotter is accused of breaking into the Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church back on Friday night. Trotter was taken into custody at an apartment on East Walnut Street without incident. Criminal charges are...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
whby.com
Green Bay man sentenced in triple-fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend 30 years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed is also sentenced in Brown County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for Second-Degree Reckless Homicide. Abdi was traveling nearly 100 miles-per-hour on Lombardi...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Spitting on and Resisting Police Officers
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on and resisted police officers. The situation began just after midnight on Friday (September 16th) when an officer noticed a vehicle without any registration plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver was reportedly being uncooperative. The...
whby.com
Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
whby.com
International fireworks convention may be back in Kaukauna next year
KAUKAUNA, Wis–Fireworks fans will get their fill next summer in Kaukauna. In a Facebook post, the Pyrotechnics Guild International announces it will hold its annual convention at Wisconsin International Raceway from August 5th thru the 11th in 2023. The Buchanan Town Board still has to approve permits for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 5 wounded in shooting, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police said five people were shot near 13th and Fiebrantz Friday night, Sept. 16. One of the five was later arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; Body found near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near 12th and Keefe on Saturday morning, Sept. 17. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it has been dispatched to the scene. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16. Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
