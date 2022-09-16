ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

Related
whby.com

Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust

FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Arrest made in alleged Green Bay church burglary

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police make an arrest in connection with an alleged church burglary. Gerald Trotter is accused of breaking into the Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church back on Friday night. Trotter was taken into custody at an apartment on East Walnut Street without incident. Criminal charges are...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced in triple-fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend 30 years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed is also sentenced in Brown County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for Second-Degree Reckless Homicide. Abdi was traveling nearly 100 miles-per-hour on Lombardi...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Spitting on and Resisting Police Officers

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on and resisted police officers. The situation began just after midnight on Friday (September 16th) when an officer noticed a vehicle without any registration plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver was reportedly being uncooperative. The...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lac#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whby.com

International fireworks convention may be back in Kaukauna next year

KAUKAUNA, Wis–Fireworks fans will get their fill next summer in Kaukauna. In a Facebook post, the Pyrotechnics Guild International announces it will hold its annual convention at Wisconsin International Raceway from August 5th thru the 11th in 2023. The Buchanan Town Board still has to approve permits for the...
KAUKAUNA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation; Body found near 12th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near 12th and Keefe on Saturday morning, Sept. 17. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it has been dispatched to the scene. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16. Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
NEW BERLIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy