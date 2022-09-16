Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
ROCK SPRINGS — A 21-year old Rock Springs resident became the third person sentenced in a robbery and assault that occurred at the Sweetwater Heights apartment complex back in April. Damon Longfellow will serve at least 9 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his involvement in the robbery...
wyo4news.com
James Vale Mills (March 11, 1933 – September 15, 2022)
James Vale Mills, 89, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, peacefully at his daughter’s home surrounded by family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 808 Arapahoe Street, Thermopolis, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. pn Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, 1333 Canyon Hills Road in Thermopolis.
wyo4news.com
Norma Joann Ramsay (March 19, 1932 – September 16, 2022)
Norma Joann Ramsay, 90, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 19, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.
wyo4news.com
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on July 19, 1969, in Rock Springs, the son of Clark Kumer and Nancy Miller Moon. Robb graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1987. Robb and...
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
wyo4news.com
Anna Mildred Maser (December 8, 1929 – September 15, 2022)
Anna Mildred Maser, 92, went to see Jesus face to face on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Church. Cremation will take place following Funeral Services. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted.
9News
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
wyo4news.com
Green River boys win South Regional Tennis title
September 17, 2022 — Paced by two teams winning doubles championships, the Green River Wolves tennis team won the Boys South Regional Championship played in Rock Springs and Green River Friday and Saturday. The Wolves tallied 54 team points to finish first ahead of Laramie (43 points). Cheyenne Central...
wyo4news.com
Homecoming-who, what, when, where and why?
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – With cooler weather, earlier sunsets, and school buses in the street, Fall has returned to Southwest Wyoming. The sound of children filling the hallway of schools, sneakers in the gym, chanting from the cheer team and musical scales of the band warming up are all familiar sounds to the back-to-school feeling in the air. With back-to-school comes a long-awaited event every year. Homecoming. Farson-Eden High School kicked off the homecoming season in Sweetwater county with theirs taking place September 6-10. Rock Springs High School just completed its homecoming week on September 17 and finally, Green River High School will begin theirs on September 19.
capcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Lady Wolves win their own Saturday Swim Invite
September 17, 2022 — The Green River Lady Wolves easily won the team title at Saturday’s Green River High School Swimming and Diving Invitational. GRHS ran up 348 team points to far outdistance second place Rawlins (206). Kemmerer finished third with 183 points, followed by Rock Springs (167), Evanston (144), Riverton (126), Natrona County (76), and Lyman (75).
