ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

James Vale Mills (March 11, 1933 – September 15, 2022)

James Vale Mills, 89, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, peacefully at his daughter’s home surrounded by family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 808 Arapahoe Street, Thermopolis, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. pn Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, 1333 Canyon Hills Road in Thermopolis.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Sweetwater County, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
wyo4news.com

Anna Mildred Maser (December 8, 1929 – September 15, 2022)

Anna Mildred Maser, 92, went to see Jesus face to face on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Church. Cremation will take place following Funeral Services. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Salcedo#Dwui#Wy Booking Type
wyo4news.com

Green River boys win South Regional Tennis title

September 17, 2022 — Paced by two teams winning doubles championships, the Green River Wolves tennis team won the Boys South Regional Championship played in Rock Springs and Green River Friday and Saturday. The Wolves tallied 54 team points to finish first ahead of Laramie (43 points). Cheyenne Central...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Homecoming-who, what, when, where and why?

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – With cooler weather, earlier sunsets, and school buses in the street, Fall has returned to Southwest Wyoming. The sound of children filling the hallway of schools, sneakers in the gym, chanting from the cheer team and musical scales of the band warming up are all familiar sounds to the back-to-school feeling in the air. With back-to-school comes a long-awaited event every year. Homecoming. Farson-Eden High School kicked off the homecoming season in Sweetwater county with theirs taking place September 6-10. Rock Springs High School just completed its homecoming week on September 17 and finally, Green River High School will begin theirs on September 19.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Insights – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Lady Wolves win their own Saturday Swim Invite

September 17, 2022 — The Green River Lady Wolves easily won the team title at Saturday’s Green River High School Swimming and Diving Invitational. GRHS ran up 348 team points to far outdistance second place Rawlins (206). Kemmerer finished third with 183 points, followed by Rock Springs (167), Evanston (144), Riverton (126), Natrona County (76), and Lyman (75).
GREEN RIVER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy