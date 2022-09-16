ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--

As part of Coresight Research’s Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands.

Product Information Management: Creating a Single Source of Truth in Omnichannel Retail (Graphic: Business Wire)

“There is huge growth in the PIM market right now. The retail industry has evolved so rapidly in the last few years, and companies are realizing that manually managing product information just doesn’t cut it anymore,” commented Steven Winnick, Senior Analyst at Coresight Research. “The evolution of PIM is here, and we are starting to see leading technology players in the space couple PIM with digital asset management (DAM) along with AI [artificial intelligence] and ML [machine learning].”

“Digital Wave brings a unique take on helping companies across the spectrum of basic PIM to advanced product experience management [PXM] with AI and ML,” Louise Hynd, SVP Business Development at Digital Wave, noted. “We’re ecstatic for Coresight Research’s positive coverage of our efforts to enable brands and retailers to tell compelling product stories everywhere their consumers shop.”

Coresight Research’s Innovator Intelligence: Product Information Management—Creating a Single Source of Truth in Omnichannel Retail report discusses the benefits of PIM for brands and retailers and explores five key trends in its evolution—covering DAM, automation, PXM, enterprise solutions and headless commerce. It also highlights a case study of a $7 billion global retailer and wholesaler of iconic brands. Digital Wave Technology and its PXM Suite are featured in this recent report as an innovator that can increase speed to market and improve operational efficiency for retailers and brands.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave software solutions assist brands in accelerating omnichannel and direct-to-consumer digital sales and marketing. The Digital Wave Platform helps centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content resulting in improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience.

Learn more about Digital Wave at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

The Associated Press

