ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fox Meadows, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Kent, Washington

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrGxW_0hxzSgtY00

KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fox Meadows, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 244th Street near 104th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Fox Meadows is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare ® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor activities and parks, including hiking at Clark Lake Park and skateboarding, BMX biking and rock climbing at Arbor Heights 360 Park. Fox Meadows is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005078/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Fox Meadows, its latest new-home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new one- and two-story homes at Fox Meadows showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and lofts, and ample storage space. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. The community is also walking distance to popular schools.

“Fox Meadows is situated near Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Sounder train, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and the area’s major employers. The new community is also close to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation and walking distance to area schools,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, Fox Meadows provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Fox Meadows sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005078/en/

CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS FAMILY CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY INTERIOR DESIGN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

PUB: 09/16/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbnlivn.com

Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington

Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Remodeled Mercer Island mid-century near Pioneer Park

Looking for a classic mid-century modern but want to skip the remodeling process? Look no further than 7965 SE 67th St in Mercer Island’s South End neighborhood. The sellers of this four bedroom, two bathroom home have done a great job of preserving the quintessential mid-century touches while updating it throughout for the 2022 buyer with nearly new everything (roof, windows, electrical, hardwoods), an expanded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Kent, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Kent, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
urbnlivn.com

Bellevue mid-century with original finishes

2037 121st Ave SE in Bellevue’s Woodridge neighborhood is an untouched mid-century modern ready for your vision. This 2,380 square foot home lives large with all of the living spaces on one level and an unfinished basement below. Vaulted ceilings with wood panelling, exposed beams, large windows are the hallmark features of this home. The two bathrooms have been remodeled but the rest of the three bedroom house are ready for restoration.
BELLEVUE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat

With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews battle building fire in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE - Crews worked to get a fire under control at a three-story building in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday morning. The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a commercial structure fire on First Avenue and Cherry Street at about 6:30 a.m. Smoke was seen...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail

Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb Homes#Interior Design#Single Family Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Kb Home Lrb#Kent Station
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
kbnd.com

Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock

TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Yakima Herald Republic

Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District

On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy