Kb Home Announces the Debut of Its First New-Home Community in Idaho

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the debut of its first new-home community in Idaho. The homebuilder’s Graycliff neighborhood is situated on South Colditz Way just west of South Meridian Road and near Interstate 84 in the highly desirable city of Meridian, providing easy access to downtown Boise, Boise International Airport and the area’s major employment centers. Graycliff is close to outdoor recreation, including fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking at Lucky Peak State Park and Lake Lowell Park and mountain biking and skiing at Bogus Basin. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at The Village at Meridian, Boise Towne Square and Cinemark ® Majestic Cinemas. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to popular schools, including Mary McPherson Elementary, Victory Middle and Meridian High School.

“We are proud to open Graycliff, our first new-home community in Idaho. We design our open floor plans to be more comfortable, with roomy spaces that live bigger — at affordable prices. Additionally, KB Home gives each customer the ability to personalize their new home and offers a wide range of design choices,” said Thomas Coleman, President of KB Home’s Idaho division. “Just as important, we work closely with our customers, so they have a real partner when buying a home, and this approach has earned us the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder.”

The new homes at Graycliff showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,700 square feet. Graycliff offers gorgeous views of the Boise foothills, Shafer Butte and the Owyhee Mountains and features several community amenities, including walking paths, open space, a pool and children’s play area.

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Graycliff sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

