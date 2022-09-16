ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

Woods® Announces New Commercial Turf Batwing® Finish Mower Line

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Anydr_0hxzSabC00

OREGON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--

Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing ®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22. Those attending the event can stop by Woods’ booth #112 and enter for a chance to win a new TBW15.40 Turf Batwing ®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005075/en/

Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Turf Batwing ® combines unsurpassed cut quality with extreme durability. It’s available in three models: TBW12.40, TBW15.40 and TBW17.40, ranging from a cut width of 144 inches to 204 inches. The Turf Batwing ® boasts features that will help users tackle challenging terrains and overcome demanding commercial applications.

  • Top-Rated Technology : The Turf Batwing ® uses the same decks, designs and components as the TurfKeeper Pro ® , which was proven to have the best cut quality amongst top competitors in an independent study conducted by a leading turfgrass management university.
  • Cuts Faster and More Evenly : The unique blade and deck design gives greater lift to allow it to cut more evenly. A wider discharge provides more evenly distributed clippings, even at higher speeds, so users can mow faster without sacrificing cut quality.
  • Handles More Load : Improved belt design handles 12.5% more horsepower than previous models. The mower can travel faster without the belt slipping, keeping mowing quality intact at higher speeds.
  • Handles Challenging Terrain : Its repositioned wheels limit scalping and better handle rolling and uneven terrain.
  • Guaranteed for Years : Woods stands behind its products with an industry-leading, six-year gearbox warranty, including seals, and a three-year spindle warranty.
  • Designed for Durability : Tested to withstand 2,000 hours of continuous runtime.

“Our customers trust Woods products to last, so we conducted extensive scientific and field testing to ensure that the Turf Batwing ® could stand up to the toughest jobs,” said Ed Lang, product manager. “We enlisted businesses, parks and airports to make sure the Turf Batwing ® can tackle challenging terrains and overcome demanding commercial applications.”

The Turf Batwing ® is available through an authorized Woods dealer. Find a dealer and learn more about the Turf Batwing ® on woodsequipment.com and YouTube.

About Woods Equipment

For over 75 years, Woods has manufactured innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments that give users an edge in tackling outdoor challenges. Since its founders invented the first tractor-mounted rotary cutter, the company has continuously improved and rigorously tested its equipment to ensure it delivers ideal performance under the toughest conditions. Woods equipment is available in North America through a network of agricultural and landscape dealers. Woods, a brand of Oregon Tool’s Farm, Ranch and Agriculture Division, is headquartered in Oregon, Illinois. Learn more at www.woodsequipment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005075/en/

CONTACT: Kristin Fritts

Director, Brand and Marketing Communications

Kristin.Fritts@OregonTool.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LANDSCAPE MANUFACTURING HOME GOODS MACHINERY RETAIL AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Woods Equipment

PUB: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County

Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Ohio Business
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field

PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
ASHVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalping#Marketing Communications#Pub#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Woods Equipment#Turf Batwing
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
614now.com

Inventive Dublin eatery permanently closes

An inventive and fast-casual Indian eatery has closed its doors for good. Curry Up Indian Grill, which was located at 6181 Sawmill Rd., at the intersection of Sawmill Road and W. Dublin-Granville Roads, has closed. The concept closed earlier this year. It was originally opened by Vishal Patel in October...
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home

👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location

Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy