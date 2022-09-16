ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor

UVALDE, TEXAS - Bad Bunny is not living up to his name, doing the kind of good that may move you to tears. In the new photos shared, the Puerto Rican singer enjoyed some time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Boil water notice issued for city of Lytle

People in the Lytle area are going to bed Sunday night, under a boil water notice. It starts at 10 p.m. According to Lytle City Water Systems, major repairs are needed and that's requiring a full shutdown of the water system. People will have to boil their water until sometime...
LYTLE, TX

