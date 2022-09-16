Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe High School Homecoming Royalty Announced
The Chillicothe High School Homecoming Royalty was crowned Friday night following the football game. Bill Schafer made the announcements. Max Wagers, son of Aaron and Shanda Wagers, was named CHS Homecoming King. Hope Helton, daughter of Jason and Kanna Helton, was named CHS Homecoming Queen. Max and Hope will reign...
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
kchi.com
Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off is Saturday. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. The fall event is Saturday, from 9:00 am to Noon at the old pellet building on Brunswick Street. This is for residential items only, not from...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Sunday
Forty-four calls for service were handled Sunday by the Chillicothe Police Department. 10:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possibly malnourished dog in the 400 block of S. Washington St. Officers were unable to contact Animal Control. Officers responded and provided the dog with food and water. 6:57 p.m., Officers...
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
kchi.com
Good Turnout For Kiwanis Kids Day Parade
The 69th Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade was Saturday morning in downtown Chillicothe. There were 37 entries with 47 kids participating this year. Winners were selected in four categories. Individual Girl. #1 Witch – Naomi McClain. #2 Elsa – Maisie Cairns. #3 Mermaid – Lillian Crandell. Individual...
kchi.com
Marles Sentence On Linn County Rape Charge
The sentencing of Timothy D Marles occurred last week in Linn County on a charge of Rape in the First. Marles had been found guilty in July in Linn County Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with sentences to run consecutively with previous sentences in Livingston County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
kchi.com
Three Injured In Ray County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
KCTV 5
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing. Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing. According to a release from the LMPD, the woman...
kchi.com
Three Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Three bookings at area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday evening, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn of Chillicothe for alleged Assault, Trespassing, and violation of an order of protection. She was also arrested for alleged Trespassing and assault. She is held at Macon County Jail with total bond set at $3,500 cash only.
kchi.com
Ten New Most Wanted
Several names were added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted List. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list now includes:. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown, wanted for alleged Non-support. 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs, wanted for alleged probation violation. 23-year-old Sabrina L Delozier of Kansas...
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
