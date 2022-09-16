Read full article on original website
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Keep an Eye on Your Mailbox; the City may be Sending You a Citation
I was dumbfounded by the actions of our city last week when a neighbor called and told me he got a letter from the city saying he didn’t have street address numbers on his house or mailbox. He was in trouble. He received a citation. My neighbor said exactly...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people living in a home police describe as “completely filthy” are facing nearly 60 charges of child and animal abuse. According to a lengthy incident report, officers were called to a home in Floyd County for a possible animal cruelty case.
chattanoogapulse.com
Market Street Bridge In Chattanooga To Undergo Quarterly Testing This Sunday
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. ET to no later than 2:00 p.m. ET, the bridge will be closed...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County. Tyner Academy took their unbeaten record into Benton, Tennessee for a region game against the Wildcats.
VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth
Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Investigates Threat Made Against Local School
On September 10, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Hamilton County 911 Center received a call in reference to a school shooting. The caller stated “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and immediately disconnected the phone call. The call had been placed on an administrative line, and was answered by a Chattanooga Police Department dispatcher.
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor
A member of the Athens City Council has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he knowingly prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WDEF
Marvene Noel says it’s time to get to business in District 8; wishes her runoff opponent ‘good luck’ in next endeavor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga held a runoff election Thursday for District 8 between incumbent Marvene Noel and Marie Mott. Things got testy on one side, and silent on the other. 48 hours after Noel was declared the winner, she spoke to News 12 about her win, her next order...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are coming off of the first of two open weeks and are preparing for Thursday's game against UT-Chattanooga, the final non-conference game of the season. Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters largely stayed back in Champaign to self-scout during the week and prepared for the game...
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
clayconews.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee
Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
Comments / 0