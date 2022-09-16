Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
NFL: Bills rout Titans; Eagles dominant in win over Vikings
Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the Bills' 41-7 win over the Titans while Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to 24-7 win over the Vikings.
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
