College Sports

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
Ohio State
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
NFL
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
