Stamford, CT

darientimes.com

Hartford has 8 housing code inspectors. Why officials say that isn't nearly enough.

HARTFORD — While the city has 11 housing code inspectors included in the budget, Mayor Luke Bronin said only eight of those positions are filled. Housing code inspectors assess and identify violations of the municipal building code in properties like rental housing. The violations might include anything from rodent infestations to broken windows. Hartford's eight inspectors do not inspect buildings unless there is a tenant complaint.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount — his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are […]
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes

An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Cabins and treehouses: 3 cozy fall getaway destinations in Connecticut

The weather has begun to cool, and soon Connecticut foliage will bring bright hues of orange and red to the region. Although the Nutmeg State as a whole will soon feel like a fall getaway, these three spots offer a unique way to dive into the season. From a resort-style stay with farm-to-table dining, to a renovated lakeside cabin to a tiny home that focuses on encouraging guests to unplug and unwind, these getaways put the emphasis on all things fall.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
WATERTOWN, CT

