Hartford has 8 housing code inspectors. Why officials say that isn't nearly enough.
HARTFORD — While the city has 11 housing code inspectors included in the budget, Mayor Luke Bronin said only eight of those positions are filled. Housing code inspectors assess and identify violations of the municipal building code in properties like rental housing. The violations might include anything from rodent infestations to broken windows. Hartford's eight inspectors do not inspect buildings unless there is a tenant complaint.
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount — his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are […]
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Face the Facts: State Hits Major Milestone in Effort to Fix Crumbling Foundations
The state has helped hundreds of homeowners with crumbling foundations get back into their homes, but there's still more work to do. NBC Connecticut's Chief Investigator Len Besthoff joins Mike Hydeck to discuss the progress to help those homeowners. Mike Hydeck: The state hit a major milestone this week in...
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes
An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
Connecticut fastest in New England, top 4 nationally, in processing Medicaid applications
HUSKY Health – the state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance program agencies – was ranked best in New England, and fourth in the country, in processing speed of applications and eligibility. In the first quarter, data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services show 98% of...
Opinion: How the Millstone Power Station can help CT understand the importance of ranked-choice voting
The Millstone Power Station provides over 47 percent of Connecticut’s electricity, and over 90 percent of its carbon-free electricity. It is Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant and it will help us understand why ranked-choice voting, or RCV, is so important. Gov. Ned Lamont recently received the endorsement of...
Connecticut apple orchard named top 10 across US according to Yelp
Lyman Orchard was named the ninth best orchard in the U.S. on Yelp's list.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Cabins and treehouses: 3 cozy fall getaway destinations in Connecticut
The weather has begun to cool, and soon Connecticut foliage will bring bright hues of orange and red to the region. Although the Nutmeg State as a whole will soon feel like a fall getaway, these three spots offer a unique way to dive into the season. From a resort-style stay with farm-to-table dining, to a renovated lakeside cabin to a tiny home that focuses on encouraging guests to unplug and unwind, these getaways put the emphasis on all things fall.
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
Stamford Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff After Hiding For 2 Years
A Fairfield County man wanted for two years for allegedly luring a woman from Florida to his home and then sexually assaulting her, killed himself during a standoff with US Marshals in Canada. Simon Bester, age 42, of Stamford, died last week in a vacation home just north of Quebec,...
Bob Stefanowski calls Ned Lamont 'a coward' for only accepting two CT governor debates
The campaign of Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of head-to-head contests between the duo in 2018 when they competed for an open seat. NBC Connecticut will host the candidates in its studios on Sept. 27, while WTNH News 8...
