First Coast News
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
News4Jax.com
2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested for battery after investigators say they were involved with a physical confrontation with an inmate that was caught on video. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said Wednesday the incident happened at the...
Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter. Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served and has 30 days to appeal. Judge Kevin Blasz handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon,...
Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
News4Jax.com
3 children died in single day after being in hot cars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
News4Jax.com
Missing 79-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located a 79-year-old man who was reported missing after not returning home Wednesday night. JSO thanked the community for sharing the information. NOTE: News4JAX has removed the man’s name and photo from the story because he is no longer missing....
News4Jax.com
Woman found shot multiple times in Westside motel parking lot dies of injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
