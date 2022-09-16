ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 children died in single day after being in hot cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing 79-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located a 79-year-old man who was reported missing after not returning home Wednesday night. JSO thanked the community for sharing the information. NOTE: News4JAX has removed the man’s name and photo from the story because he is no longer missing....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

