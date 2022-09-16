ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Steelers fans make their feelings on Mitch Trubisky crystal clear

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky, and want head coach Mike Tomlin to put in Kenny Pickett already. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided prior to Week 1 that they were going with veteran Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The Steelers did get a huge Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trubisky did not exactly light up the stat sheet.
Darius Slay was Kirk Cousins’ worst nightmare in Eagles dominant MNF win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was more effective connecting with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay when targeting Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to make a statement on Monday Night Football on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so a win over the Eagles was not off of the table on paper.
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
This kid’s hilarious reaction to meeting Von Miller is every Bills fan

A young fan had a hilarious reaction to meeting Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL season is underway, which means that fans can watch their favorite teams and players compete on a weekly basis. Whether that it from home, or at the stadium during the game. One of the highlights is seeing the stars greet young fans.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
