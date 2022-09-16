Asparagus fortune teller says Prince William will be King next year and Boris Johnson will return as PM

A fortune teller who predicted the Queen’s death using asparagus says King Charles will hand over to Prince William next year – and Boris Johnson will return as PM.

Jemima Packington is the world's only Asparamancer and says she sees the future by tossing spears in the air and interpreting how they land.

She famously foresaw Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family.

Tragically, one of her most poignant 2022 predictions proved correct when Her Majesty Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle last Thursday (8th September).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









Jemima, 65, saw the spears of the veg form the shape of a broken crown just months before the Queen died.

She said: "The spears formed a crown with some broken off which indicated to me that there would be a great Royal sadness.

"When I saw pictures of the Queen welcoming Liz Truss, I noticed how frail she looked and I said to my friend ‘it won’t be long now’.

"I thought back to my readings of the spears and just thought to myself 'oh no'.

"I am a huge fan of the Queen and I was very sad when she died.”

Jemima, from Bath, has now made a string of predictions about the immediate future of the monarchy.

They include a bombshell prediction that King Charles III will hand over much of his duties to Prince William.





Another controversial tip suggests that Princess Anne - and not Sophie, Countess of Wessex - will become Duchess of Edinburgh.

Her other tips also suggest Boris Johnson will make an unexpected return and serve as PM for a second time by taking over from Liz Truss.

Jemima said: "Since the Queen died I did a reading and some very interesting things came out.

"In one formation, I saw the spears make the letter ‘A’ pointing to the letter ‘E’.

"From this I interpreted this as Princess Anne being made Duchess of Edinburgh which would be a wonderful tribute to her father who she was very close to.

"She is the most hardworking of the royals and I think it would be very fitting for her to have the title Duchess of Edinburgh.

"The spears also suggest that King Charles will take a step back, due to his age, and make William Prince Regent.

"There is a precedent for this happening before in this country.

"Prince William will take over many of the duties of the King and I predict this will happen soon, within the next 12 months.

"Another very interesting reading was about who the next Prime Minister would be after Liz Truss and the spears say it will be Boris Johnson."

Credit: Sophie Watson, SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

