Sussex County funeral home mixed up bodies on day of wake, lawsuit alleges
The family of Josephine Struble filed the suit against F. John Ramsey Funeral home in Franklin. They say they lost out on the chance to say goodbye to their loved one.
‘Internet isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity’ – Mayor announces ‘Big Apple Connect’ for NYCHA residents
Mayor Eric Adams announced the citywide launch Monday of Big Apple Connect – a digital equity program that will make free high-speed internet and basic cable television available to thousands of NYCHA residents.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Monroe gets $565K state grant to help dredge downtown pond
Mayor Neil Dwyer says the village will receive $565,000 after applying for a state grant with the help of Sen. James Skoufis.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
State officials announce new LI waterway protection plan at Cedar Beach Marina
State officials visited the Cedar Beach Marina in Babylon Monday to announce a new effort to protect Long Island's waterways.
Village of Maybrook asks DOT to repair state-owned sidewalks
Village officials sent a letter to the Department of Transportation Sept. 6 with several photos of the disrepair.
Power & Politics Full Show: A conversation with former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran
Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks with Rich Barrabi about the midterms, today's polarized political climate and its potential impact on the upcoming elections - plus her own future and what it may hold.
Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found
A man’s body was pulled from the water behind Rooney’s Restaurant in Long Branch around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The swimmer’s identity has not been released and is pending family notification. He was one of three swimmers who were struggling in the ocean off of Pier Village.
West Haverstraw blood drive to honor father killed by fallen tree
The New York Blood Center is hosting the blood drive in West Haverstraw in memory of Anthony Apostolico, who died on Father's Day.
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
Alert Center: Newark police search for man connected to armed robbery
Newark police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery on Sept. 2.
Police: Mount Vernon teen in critical condition after stabbing in Bronx
A teen from Mount Vernon is in critical condition after a dispute in the Bronx turned into a violent stabbing.
Milford woman accused of biting, spitting on police
A Milford woman has been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and security staff at a popular bar. Police say 27-year-old Stephanie Meckley attacked three staff members at Stonebridge restaurant after being told she would have to wait on line like everyone else. They say she then bit...
Fire damages Irvington apartment building, prompts evacuation
An Irvington apartment building was evacuated on Monday because of a fire. The fire started around 3 p.m. at 64 Union Street. The Irvington fire chief tells says authorities received a call that a smoke alarm was going off on the fourth floor. The fire then spread to the fifth floor.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Head-on collision in Spring Valley injures several people
A serious head-on collision in Spring Valley has resulted in multiple people being injured.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Court records: Queens man accused in armed carjacking in South Brunswick
A New York man is facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking in South Brunswick. According to court documents, Jashawn Robinson, of Queens, faces charges for carjacking and firing a weapon during a crime in late August. Robinson is accused of running up behind a woman, heading to her...
New photos released of fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah
New photos have been released of a fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah. Fire officials say when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and the front door. The shop was closed at the time, so they had to force their way in and they had to act fast since this is in a shopping plaza.
