Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack, NJ
Health
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Union, NJ
News 12

Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found

A man’s body was pulled from the water behind Rooney’s Restaurant in Long Branch around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The swimmer’s identity has not been released and is pending family notification. He was one of three swimmers who were struggling in the ocean off of Pier Village.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 12

Milford woman accused of biting, spitting on police

A Milford woman has been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and security staff at a popular bar. Police say 27-year-old Stephanie Meckley attacked three staff members at Stonebridge restaurant after being told she would have to wait on line like everyone else. They say she then bit...
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Fire damages Irvington apartment building, prompts evacuation

An Irvington apartment building was evacuated on Monday because of a fire. The fire started around 3 p.m. at 64 Union Street. The Irvington fire chief tells says authorities received a call that a smoke alarm was going off on the fourth floor. The fire then spread to the fifth floor.
IRVINGTON, NJ
News 12

Court records: Queens man accused in armed carjacking in South Brunswick

A New York man is facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking in South Brunswick. According to court documents, Jashawn Robinson, of Queens, faces charges for carjacking and firing a weapon during a crime in late August. Robinson is accused of running up behind a woman, heading to her...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

New photos released of fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah

New photos have been released of a fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah. Fire officials say when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and the front door. The shop was closed at the time, so they had to force their way in and they had to act fast since this is in a shopping plaza.
KATONAH, NY

