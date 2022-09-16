ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Miami Hurricanes football vs. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Aggies on TV, live stream

By Hannah Leyva, Palm Beach Post
The Hurricanes are riding into Texas on a two-game winning streak and about to face their biggest test so far under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami takes on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M late Saturday in College Station, one week after the Aggies were upset by App State in the same stadium. It's a rare matchup between the two schools, who have only met on the football field three times total, but Fisher and the Hurricanes are very familiar with each other from his tenure at FSU.

Over the first two games, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 454 yards and 3 TDs. But Xavier Restrepo, the team's leading receiver so far and the recipient of one of those touchdown passes, has been ruled out for Saturday's game with a foot injury. Running back Henry Parrish, who has 217 yards and 4 TDs already this season, will look to have another big game on offense.

Where and when will the Miami Hurricanes play the Texas A&M Aggies?

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

When: 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 17

How can I watch Miami vs. Texas A&M on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN

How can I listen to Hurricanes vs. Aggies on radio?

Radio: Sirius XM (Channel 193)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com ( Channel 955 ), TuneIn.com

What's the latest betting line for Miami vs. Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite over Miami according to Oddsshark.com , a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 44.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: How to watch Miami Hurricanes football vs. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Aggies on TV, live stream

