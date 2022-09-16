Read full article on original website
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
USFWS Recommends Removing Arizona’s Native Apache Trout from the Endangered Species List
After a half-century of federal protection, a unique trout species is being considered for removal from the Endangered Species List. Native only to the high country of northern Arizona, the Apache trout is a hard-fighting, olive-colored salmonid with a bright yellow underbelly. It lives exclusively in the streams around the White Mountains of northeastern Arizona. While the small streams that these rare fish typically inhabit only allow them to grow to about 10 inches in length, they can reach sizes of 20 inches or more under the right conditions.
Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip
Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
Did summer rain help the Utah drought?
The Utah drought is negatively impacting our state and even more so after the summer months. Heading in to the winter people are hoping that there will be snow to help aid the issue, but if not there are conservation efforts at work now.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Trail Cam Video Shows Georgia Whitetail Eating Corn Under Water
The southeastern U.S. has seen insane rainfall this year, causing water to pool in low spots all over the woods. This could spell disaster for food plots and other managed pieces of whitetail ground. But luckily, some deer are willing to brave the elements to find their food. Or, at least, this buck is.
WATCH: Tiny Dog Chases Full-Grown Bear From Colorado Home
A tiny dog really showed the spirit of a big dog when it was caught on camera chasing a full-grown bear in Colorado. Surveillance footage shared with FOX 31 shows Luna the bold Pomeranian chasing an adult bear in the middle of the night. The wild moment happened in a Castle Rock neighborhood last week after her owner, Jordan Courtney, let the dog outside.
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming
They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge,...
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose
A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State
Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.
Feds Reverse Import Ban on Waterfowl Taken by American Hunters in Canada
On September 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced a blanket ban on importing waterfowl harvested in Canada to mitigate the spread of highly pathogenic avian flu. Yesterday, the federal agency walked back its decision. APHIS will now allow hunters traveling to Canada...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
