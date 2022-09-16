ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

USFWS Recommends Removing Arizona’s Native Apache Trout from the Endangered Species List

After a half-century of federal protection, a unique trout species is being considered for removal from the Endangered Species List. Native only to the high country of northern Arizona, the Apache trout is a hard-fighting, olive-colored salmonid with a bright yellow underbelly. It lives exclusively in the streams around the White Mountains of northeastern Arizona. While the small streams that these rare fish typically inhabit only allow them to grow to about 10 inches in length, they can reach sizes of 20 inches or more under the right conditions.
ARIZONA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip

Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Deseret News

Did summer rain help the Utah drought?

The Utah drought is negatively impacting our state and even more so after the summer months. Heading in to the winter people are hoping that there will be snow to help aid the issue, but if not there are conservation efforts at work now.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing License#Hunting License#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Dwr#Trial Hunting Program
97.3 KBCO

WATCH: Tiny Dog Chases Full-Grown Bear From Colorado Home

A tiny dog really showed the spirit of a big dog when it was caught on camera chasing a full-grown bear in Colorado. Surveillance footage shared with FOX 31 shows Luna the bold Pomeranian chasing an adult bear in the middle of the night. The wild moment happened in a Castle Rock neighborhood last week after her owner, Jordan Courtney, let the dog outside.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Independent

Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose

A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State

Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy