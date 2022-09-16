Read full article on original website
Fallon Police Department Scores the Win
Fallon’s Police Department triumphed over the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges blood donation competition. It was a tight race with the police department having ten more donors than the sheriff’s office. There was good-natured bantering between the two groups, but the true winners are the patients who rely on blood transfusions as part of medical care.
Churchill County School Board Candidates Financial Disclosures
While Candidate Financial Disclosures were due March 28, 2022, Nevada state law requires the reporting of campaign donations (contributions) and expenditures quarterly with totals reported annually. In compliance with Nevada Revised Statute, 294A.130, all candidates for public office must open a bank account in a financial institution in the United...
Stephens Named Superintendent of the Year
Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada, has been named the 2023 Nevada Superintendent of the Year. The announcement came at a Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) business meeting. Regarded as the most comprehensive professional learning and networking event for school superintendents and administrators,...
School Board Candidates Say “No” to Compensation
Two candidates for Churchill County School District Board of Trustees issued a joint press release this week to announce they won’t accept any compensation, be it salary, insurance coverage, or Nevada PERS if they are elected to serve the community on the school board. They also encourage the other board candidates to do the same.
Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
Dennis Doyle Artist Reception
Churchill County Library held an Artist Reception for photographer Dennis Doyle on Tuesday, September 13 where attendees could participate in a discussion with Doyle about his art while enjoying light refreshments provided by the Churchill Library Association. Doyle's art is being featured at the library in September and October. During...
Your Chance to Try a Free Water Workout
Churchill County Aquatic Center will be opening back up on Monday, September 19th, 2022. We are excited to see everyone back at the pool! We will be having two Water Workout Showcases this fall. The first will be on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Doors will open up at 9:15 am. The second will be Tuesday, September 27th, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Doors will open up at 5:15 pm. It is a free event and we give you a chance to try out our water aerobics classes. We will be having our shallow and deep-end classes. We will finish with refreshments and a raffle. Hope to see you all there!
