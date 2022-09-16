Sandies aiming for second straight win, host Odessa High on Friday

The Sandstorm is stirring.

Following a tough first couple of weeks to start the season — which included losses to Midland Legacy and Cleveland (N.M.), a handful of injuries to starters on the roster, and its first 0-2 start to a season since 2017 — Amarillo High got back on track with a 27-8 road win over Midland High last week.

Now, the goal is to continue building on that performance when the Sandies host Odessa High at 7 p.m. Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium.

"I feel like we're in the process of becoming a better football team right now," Amarillo High coach Chad Dunnam said. "In this non-district schedule, I wanted to challenge our kids. … Win, lose, or draw, we wanted to become a better football team and find out what kind of group we had. Our goal is to make the playoffs and to be playing good football when we get to the playoffs. This is part of the process. We believe in that and we trust it."

More: Amarillo Globe-News, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Week 4 high school football picks

The last time the two teams met was back in that 2017 season when the Bronchos dropped the Sandies to 0-2 with a 28-21 win in the Permian Basin. There will be no members of either of those teams taking the field this week, which means the focus will be on how Amarillo High contends with Odessa High's high-powered passing attack, as well as how Dunham’s team responds to its first victory.

That response starts with the play of senior quarterback Mason Graham, who Dunnam said took a big step forward last week after a shaky start to the season. The 6-foot-5 signal caller has completed 44-of-72 passes for 598 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in the balanced Sandie attack.

Last week, he completed 14-of-18 for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the best performance of his varsity playing career.

"We want to continue that trend," Dunnam said. "We're excited about the play that we're getting out of our quarterback right now. If he continues to play in the style and fashion that he did last Thursday night, we're going to have a chance to be successful every week."

His main weapon is the electric senior Jameson Garcia, who is approaching 30 career receiving touchdowns (28) after nabbing 17 catches for 260 yards and three scores through three games. Fellow senior wideout Connor Haelzle can also be relied on in the passing game and junior tailback Pius Vokes has emerged as the top option out of the backfield.

More: Amarillo High's Pius Vokes and Eddy Mpela enjoying life in the USA

The Sandie defense will be tasked with limiting the passing game led by Odessa High senior quarterback Jaylien Jones and junior receiver Ivan Carreon.

Carreon poses a serious threat on the outside with his 6-foot-6 frame and has used that to compile 579 yards and six receiving touchdowns in the early season. He has also carried the ball for three additional scores and the Amarillo High defense will need to do their best to eliminate him from the Broncho game-plan.

Junior linebacker Creed Perkins is the Sandies' leading tackler (34) and senior outside linebacker Jacob Greeson has continued to progress as an edge rusher and has disruptive capabilities that could come in handy against Jones this week.

More: H.S. Volleyball top performers & results, Sept. 13

"My biggest concern about them is their quarterback is doing a good job of throwing the football and matchup issues in a jump-ball situation," Dunnam said. "We've got to be able to play the jump ball and play the vertical ball better than we have in the past."

Odessa High's defense has followed the lead of senior linebackers and leading tacklers Mikahel De Leon and Jesus Carrasco, who are two names to look out for when the Sandies have the ball.

"No disrespect to Odessa High, they're a good enough football team to come beat us but I still believe this is about the Sandies," Dunnam said. "I believe it's about us doing the right thing and playing the way we're supposed to play."

ODESSA HIGH AT AMARILLO HIGH

Non-district football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo

Records: Amarillo High 1-2; Odessa High 2-1

Coverage: Follow @ShawnMoranNews on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sandies aiming for second straight win, host Odessa High on Friday