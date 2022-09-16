Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Receives QPR Training
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) hosted its monthly luncheon on Sept. 15 at the Ascension St. Matthew’s Church in Price. The guest speaker, and the community spotlight for the month, was Amanda McIntosh and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. September is Suicide Awareness Month, and McIntosh has been busy visiting businesses, organizations, councils and more to spread awareness.
etvnews.com
Declining Enrollment Evaluations Begin in Emery County
Over the past two decades, overall student populations in the Emery School District have been declining, making it necessary to evaluate the alignment of classes. The total number for students in 1998 was 3,101 and, as of this year, it has dropped to 2,050 students. The Emery School District held three Town Hall Meetings to receive public input regarding three possibilities the district is currently considering.
etvnews.com
BLM Conveys 642 Acres to Emery Town
The regularly scheduled town council meeting for Emery Town was Wednesday, Sept. 13. Following opening statements, Mayor Jack Funk invited Kyle Beagley, BLM Director for the Price office, to address the council. Beagley then introduced Lance Porter, who is the Green River BLM District Manager. They brought documents of conveyance for 642 acres of land to give to Emery Town.
etvnews.com
CHS Athletic Directors Recognized for Encouraging Sportsmanship
Recognitions were in order during Carbon School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening for Carbon High School’s (CHS) Athletic Directors Amy Fox and Teresa Pulsipher. Each year, Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) sponsors a program called “Raise – the – Bar: Sportsmanship Matters” as a way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
Ferron Emergency Preparedness Fair Upcoming
The upcoming Emergency Preparedness Fair will be hosted by the Ferron Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will be at the the Ferron Stake Center (555 South 440 West) on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event Details:. FREE ADMISSION – Invite...
etvnews.com
Kid’s Day Brings Fun Once More
The annual Kiwanis Kid’s Day, free to children in attendance ages 12 and under, was hosted once again on Saturday, Sept. 17. This event took place at Washington Park in Price City and featured plenty of fun for all. The customary bounce houses and slides were available for the children to enjoy, as well as a free hot dog lunch.
etvnews.com
Traveling Western Apparel Trailer Welcomed to Emery
On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet. According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.
Comments / 0