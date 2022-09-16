Read full article on original website
Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
Traffic, parking impacts for Cornell’s homecoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cornell Homecoming will impact local traffic this week. Homecoming festivities begin Friday with a laser light show and fireworks. The Big Red Fan Festival happens Saturday before the 2 p.m. football game against Yale. Some traffic and parking changes begin tomorrow and last through Sunday.
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Owego Apalachin adding new school resource officer
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Owego Apalachin Central School District is adding a new school resource officer. Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy tells WBNG-TV the district already has one full-time SRO in an elementary school. Another elementary school in Owego will have an SRO in early November. The middle...
Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
