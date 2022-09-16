ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Strange Tom Brady news is a bad look for the Buccaneers

The Tom Brady saga with the Buccaneers grows even more strange with the recent announcement from the team regarding the GOAT at practice. As great as it was to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers to give the team one more year at relevance, many of us are still left wondering why Brady actually returned in the first place.
Yardbarker

Week Two Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: What To Watch For

The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals would love to have their season openers back. Both teams got off to rough starts and will be looking to change their fortune this Sunday. The Cowboys lost starting QB Dak Prescott against the Buccaneers in game one and will be without him for...
Yardbarker

Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate's beef saw on-field punches and plenty of family drama

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.
