Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Jerry Jones Shares Honest Thoughts On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
No Dak Prescott, no problem. Well, not exactly, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounds pretty confident in backup quarterback Cooper Rush. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Rush is ready to lead Dallas on offense. "I think Rush is up to the task of winning...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Dak Prescott assisting Dallas Cowboys starting QB Cooper Rush in Week 2, return likely in ‘4-6’ weeks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be on the field for a pivotal Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals,
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Strange Tom Brady news is a bad look for the Buccaneers
The Tom Brady saga with the Buccaneers grows even more strange with the recent announcement from the team regarding the GOAT at practice. As great as it was to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers to give the team one more year at relevance, many of us are still left wondering why Brady actually returned in the first place.
Week Two Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: What To Watch For
The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals would love to have their season openers back. Both teams got off to rough starts and will be looking to change their fortune this Sunday. The Cowboys lost starting QB Dak Prescott against the Buccaneers in game one and will be without him for...
Jimmy Johnson Advises Cowboys How to Beat Bengals in Week 2
Legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has some game plan advice for Dallas against the Bengals in Week 2.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami pulled of a 20-7...
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dez Bryant Predicted Unlikely Win - And Made $37,000 On A Bet; WATCH
"I knew it!'' Dez tells CowboysSI.com outside the locker room of his former Cowboys team here at AT&T Stadium after an upset win over the Bengals. "I even bet $10,000 on it. ... and I made $37,000!''
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
55-man Roster: Cowboys waive draft pick, send DE to IR to ready for Bengals tilt
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves on Saturday. With injuries stacking up in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was assured there were going to be changes made ahead of the next tilt. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a Sunday afternoon face-off, the Cowboys have decided how they are going to attack things.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Ambulance takes Bills’ CB Dane Jackson off field after scary hit
A scary situation took place during Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. There was a scary situation that took place during the Buffalo Bills‘ home opener against the Tennessee Titans. In the second quarter, Bills cornerback...
Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate's beef saw on-field punches and plenty of family drama
Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.
