ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives.

Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the former Mad Man costars split after eight years of marriage, with Kartheiser filing for divorce. Less than one week later, there was already a submission for a proposed judgment and settlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FaWa_0hxzLg4j00
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser. John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“They didn’t have a huge circle of friends but they both made up for it with very thriving and busy careers — almost to a fault,” the insider adds of what led to the pair’s breakup. “Vincent has always been a little bit of a lone wolf and he’s going to benefit from time on his own.”

The twosome began dating in 2012 shortly after connecting on the set of Mad Man. They got engaged nearly one year later ahead of their 2014 nuptials. The Gilmore Girls alum quietly gave birth to the pair’s first child, a son, in 2015.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” her Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson previously told Glamour in May 2016, revealing Bledel’s baby news. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

Through the years, Bledel and the Titans alum kept their romance notably private.

“It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it,” Kartheiser told Vulture in 2014. “It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

As the former couple balanced two thriving acting careers with raising their son, their differences became even more apparent.

“Alexis is a little eccentric herself but compared to Vinnie, she’s incredibly normal,” the insider explains. “For starters, Vinnie lives life by an unbreakable code of being humble and following a low-consumption lifestyle. That’s something he’s credited as helping him survive the crazy world of starting out as a child actor and that’s part of what drew Alexis to him — he was different.”

Watch the video above for more details on why the Handmaid’s Tale alum and Kartheiser decided to break up — and pick up the latest Us Weekly issue on newsstands now.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Alexis Bledel
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Us Weekly

‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Says There Is ‘No Rush’ to Get Divorced From Matthew Lawrence: ‘I’m Not Dating Anybody’

Taking her time. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t in a hurry to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. “As far as the divorce goes, you know, it's slowly getting there,” the 38-year-old Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8. “There's no rush. It's not like I've got […]
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Marriages#Gilmore Girls
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Married The Same Woman Twice

Marrying the same woman twice sure sounds like the makings of a rom-com you'd see on the Hallmark Channel. It's fitting, for that reason, that one of Hallmark's favorite leading men, Paul Campbell has experienced this IRL, via Us Weekly. From "Surprised by Love" to "A Godwink Christmas," we've seen...
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

210K+
Followers
22K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy