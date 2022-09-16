ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Draw 0-0 Tie with LIU

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie in their second Northeast Conference action on the road at LIU on Sunday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 3-3-3, 0-0-2 (NEC) LIU: 2-6-2, 0-1-1 (NEC) Top Performers. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 2 shots on goal. Kelly Medeiros (SHU):...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy