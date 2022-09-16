ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Denmark charges suspended foreign spy agency chief

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Denmark’s former foreign intelligence chief was formally charged Friday with leaking highly classified information to six different people, including two journalists.

In a statement, the prosecutor said that Lars Findsen has been charged with “having disclosed state secrets or other particularly confidential information.” The material originated mainly from his time at the Danish Defense Intelligence Service which he formally headed from 2015 to his arrest at Copenhagen Airport on Dec. 8, although he was suspended in August 2020.

“It is of course serious when secrets or other confidential information, which is essential for the intelligence services’ work to protect Denmark’s security, is passed on to outsiders,” prosecutor Jakob Berger Nielsen said in a statement.

“It can damage the relationship with the intelligence services’ business partners, and it can make it more difficult for them to carry out their work if their working methods are revealed, just as the trust that the intelligence services can care about sensitive information is weakened.”

The charges stem from “a long and extensive investigation” by police and the domestic intelligence service, which Findsen headed from 2002 to 2007.

Details of the charges against Findsen are unknown as the case has been shrouded in secrecy. He earlier declaimed his innocence.

The prosecution said it will request a prison sentence and it “must be measured at less than four years.” No date for a trial — which the prosecution wants to hold behind closed doors because of the nature of the charges — was immediately announced.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine. In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders’ meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover -- a crisis not seen in a generation” that has seen ground lost for education, health and women’s rights. Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be “a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card” for a world “where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk.” “There will be no sugar-coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope,” Dujarric told reporters Monday.
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter

Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy