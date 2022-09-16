Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
