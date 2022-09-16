Read full article on original website
"Lordy there are pics”: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after DOJ filing
The Justice Department on Tuesday said in a filing that former President Donald Trump and his legal team "likely" tried to conceal classified documents after being hit with a grand jury subpoena. The 36-page filing, which came in response to Trump's dubious request to appoint a special master to review...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Judge Grants Trump's Petition, Bars Prosecutors From Using "Key Pieces of Evidence"
A judge has granted Donald Trump's legal petition for a special master to review documents that were seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid, effectively barring "key pieces of evidence" from being used by federal prosecutors.
Justice Department moves to stay order in Trump documents case
Washington — The Justice Department moved to stay a portion of a Florida federal judge's order banning the government from using some of the documents it seized from former President Donald Trump's residence while an independent third party reviews the documents. On Friday, the department filed a motion asking...
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
Judge proposed by Trump named to vet records seized by FBI
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Judge faces DOJ deadline in Trump raid case while Garland must make decision as elections loom
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon faces a Justice Department-imposed Thursday deadline to rule on whether she will stay her order to have a special master review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago when it comes to those materials marked as classified. At the same time, the DOJ itself, specifically Attorney...
Timeline of a leak: Supreme Court justices think Roe mystery could be solved soon
It's been just over five months since a Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked to the media — with no signs as to where it originated from.
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
DOJ requests classified documents found in the Mar-A-Lago raid be WITHELD from special master's review - as he calls hearing for September 20
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested the classified documents found in the Mar-A-Lago raid be withheld from the special master's review ahead of the preliminary meeting. The DOJ requested the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to allow its own criminal investigators to review the classified information and to...
Jeffrey Clark, Under Fire for Election Subversion Efforts Inside DOJ, Claims He’s Immune from Ethics Charges
Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who tried to subvert the 2020 election results for Donald Trump, claims that he’s immune from ethics charges stemming from that effort — and that his superiors engaged in “dereliction of duty” for rejecting his conspiracy theories. “Failing to conduct...
Trump news - live: Trump under fire for QAnon Ohio rally as popularity hits new low in poll
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney's claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to 'aid them politically'
Washington (CNN) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically." "Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney," Berman writes in the book according to The...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says
A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
