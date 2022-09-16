ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
Judge proposed by Trump named to vet records seized by FBI

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation.
DOJ requests classified documents found in the Mar-A-Lago raid be WITHELD from special master's review - as he calls hearing for September 20

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested the classified documents found in the Mar-A-Lago raid be withheld from the special master's review ahead of the preliminary meeting. The DOJ requested the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to allow its own criminal investigators to review the classified information and to...
Trump news - live: Trump under fire for QAnon Ohio rally as popularity hits new low in poll

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’

Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney's claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to 'aid them politically'

Washington (CNN) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically." "Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney," Berman writes in the book according to The...
Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says

A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
