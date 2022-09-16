ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch town takes Twitter to court to remove conspiracy theories

Reuters
 3 days ago
THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A small Dutch town took Twitter (TWTR.N) to court on Friday to demand the social media giant takes down all messages relating to a supposed ring of satan-worshipping paedophiles that were alleged to have been active in the town in the 1980s.

Bodegraven-Reeuwijk, a town of around 35,000 inhabitants in the middle of the Netherlands, has been the focus of conspiracy theories on social media since 2020, when three men started spreading unfounded stories about the abuse and murder of children they said took place in the town in the 1980s.

The main instigator of the stories said he had childhood memories of witnessing the abuse by a group of people in Bodegraven.

The stories caused much unrest in Bodegraven, as scores of followers of the men's tweets flocked to the local graveyard to lay flowers and written messages at the graves of seemingly random dead children, who they claimed were victims of the satanic ring.

Twitter's lawyer Jens van den Brink declined to comment before the hearing at The Hague District Court on Friday.

Last year the same court ordered the men to immediately remove all their tweets, threats and other online content relating to the story and to make sure that none of it could ever emerge again.

But despite their conviction, stories about Bodegraven still circulate on social media as others have continued to echo their story, leading the town to take the matter up with Twitter itself.

"If conspiracy theorists don't remove their messages, then the platforms involved need to act," the town of Bodegraven's lawyer Cees van de Zanden was quoted as saying by Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant on Friday.

Van de Zanden said that in July the town requested Twitter to actively find and remove all messages relating to the Bodegraven story, not only those posted by the three convicted men, but had so far not received an answer from the U.S. company.

The men behind the Bodegraven story are currently all in jail, as they have been convicted in other court cases for incitement and making death threats to a range of people including Prime Minister Mark Rutte and former health minister Hugo de Jonge.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
INDIA
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
