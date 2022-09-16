The first swimmer to announce her verbal commitment for 2024-25 is Hadley King of Oologah, Oklahoma, who plans to swim for Army West Point. Current photo via Hadley King. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

WEST POINT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO