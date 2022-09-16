Read full article on original website
Fall enrollment numbers down at Washington State University
Fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester at Washington State University compared to last year. According to a news release from WSU, the school’s fall 2022 system-wide enrollment is 27,539, a decrease of 2,305 students compared to last fall. It’s the third consecutive year total enrollment has dipped at WSU.
Idaho gas price drops
The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.
Driver injured in crash near Kendrick
A 70-year-old Kendrick man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Idaho Highway 99 near Kendrick. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man’s vehicle struck the hillside on the right-hand shoulder at around 7:20 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with unspecified injuries.
Broken water line repaired in Pullman, some residents advised to boil water temporarily
Crews with the city of Pullman have repaired a broken water pipe that flooded an intersection and forced many residents to be without water Saturday. According to a news release from the city, a major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water for several hours.
Bovill man convicted of manslaughter
A Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years fixed. 30-year-old Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, 27-year-old Nolan Meece, also of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.
Bullet hits family’s windshield on I-25
A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
