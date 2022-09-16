ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Idaho gives Eck first coaching win in home opener

MOSCOW — Jermaine Jackson caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score and Idaho dominated the second half in a 42-14 victory over Drake on Saturday before 5,804 at the Kibbie Dome, giving first-year Vandal coach Jason Eck his first win in Idaho’s home opener.
MOSCOW, ID
Fall enrollment numbers down at Washington State University

Fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester at Washington State University compared to last year. According to a news release from WSU, the school’s fall 2022 system-wide enrollment is 27,539, a decrease of 2,305 students compared to last fall. It’s the third consecutive year total enrollment has dipped at WSU.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho gas price drops

The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
LEWISTON, ID
Broken water line repaired in Pullman, some residents advised to boil water temporarily

Crews with the city of Pullman have repaired a broken water pipe that flooded an intersection and forced many residents to be without water Saturday. According to a news release from the city, a major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water for several hours.
PULLMAN, WA
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon

CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
CLARKSTON, WA
Driver injured in crash near Kendrick

A 70-year-old Kendrick man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Idaho Highway 99 near Kendrick. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man’s vehicle struck the hillside on the right-hand shoulder at around 7:20 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with unspecified injuries.
KENDRICK, ID
Bovill man convicted of manslaughter

A Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years fixed. 30-year-old Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, 27-year-old Nolan Meece, also of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.
BOVILL, ID

