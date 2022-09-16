Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho gives Eck first coaching win in home opener
MOSCOW — Jermaine Jackson caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score and Idaho dominated the second half in a 42-14 victory over Drake on Saturday before 5,804 at the Kibbie Dome, giving first-year Vandal coach Jason Eck his first win in Idaho’s home opener.
koze.com
Fall enrollment numbers down at Washington State University
Fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester at Washington State University compared to last year. According to a news release from WSU, the school’s fall 2022 system-wide enrollment is 27,539, a decrease of 2,305 students compared to last fall. It’s the third consecutive year total enrollment has dipped at WSU.
koze.com
Idaho gas price drops
The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.
Cloninger's in Grangeville and Kamiah Awarded Funds to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
GRANGEVILLE - Earlier this month, the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded nearly $2.4 million in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will used to deploy publicly available electric...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
koze.com
Broken water line repaired in Pullman, some residents advised to boil water temporarily
Crews with the city of Pullman have repaired a broken water pipe that flooded an intersection and forced many residents to be without water Saturday. According to a news release from the city, a major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water for several hours.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
koze.com
Driver injured in crash near Kendrick
A 70-year-old Kendrick man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Idaho Highway 99 near Kendrick. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man’s vehicle struck the hillside on the right-hand shoulder at around 7:20 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with unspecified injuries.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koze.com
Bovill man convicted of manslaughter
A Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years fixed. 30-year-old Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, 27-year-old Nolan Meece, also of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.
Comments / 0