The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO