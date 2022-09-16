Saline teacher, coach remembered: ‘When the kids were successful, you could just see it in her eyes’

Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
EMU basketball star Emoni Bates facing gun charges after arrest in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to two felony gun charges. Bates, 18, who recently signed to play at Eastern Michigan after transferring from Memphis, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identity of a firearm after being arrested Sunday, court records show. He was arraigned by Washtenaw County District Court Magistrate Elisha Fink on Sept. 19.
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
Watch as Concord football players are escorted to the field by veterans
CONCORD, MI -- It was the seniors idea. And Concord High School football coach Max Clark was fully on board.
Staffing shortages in MSU dining halls results in use of disposables, student frustration
Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Incoming University of Michigan president arrives for first tailgate ahead of football game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Incoming University of Michigan President Santo Ono was on the Ann Arbor campus early Saturday for his first Wolverine tailgating experience before the football game with the University of Connecticut. Ono, who comes to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, was voted the next...
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public
Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired...
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
jtv.tv
Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
Michigan State Has Serious Problems, And Not Just Scottie Hazleton
It wasn't even halftime of Michigan State's third game of 2022 before many Spartan fans began calling for the firing of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. MSU found itself down 29-8 before the intermission as a result of its complete lack of answers for Michael Penix, whose ability to abuse State's defense transferred with him from Indiana to Washington.
7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness. In a Dearborn Public School Board of Education meeting held this week it was shared that seven books have been temporarily removed from circulation and student access. In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books. The books removed from access and are in the review process:1. Push 2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in...
