Podcast | Is Washington ready for this school year?
This month school is back in session in Washington after the most turbulent and disrupted years in our lifetimes. The pandemic is easing, we hope, but in its wake are gaps in academic achievement and opportunity, challenges with hiring and retaining teachers and staff, teacher strikes, questions about safety and security, debates about the curriculum, and calls for more support around anxiety and mental health in the classroom.
Washington state's tax system is worsening income inequality
ABERDEEN, Wash. — As she opened her $1,600 property-tax bill in February, Edith Baltazar suddenly lost her appetite for the eggs she’d prepared for lunch with her daughter. Her thoughts raced: Would their home be taken away if she couldn’t pay it. Baltazar’s daughter wept. The family...
WA teachers strikes highlight school funding, staffing woes
Pay is just one point of contention in negotiations between striking Seattle teachers and the state’s largest school district. But the growing responsibilities for teachers and schools – and their growing budgets – could force another statewide reckoning on school funding. Most of the money Seattle Public...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Gov. Inslee declares end to COVID emergency in Washington state
Gov. Jay Inslee will lift Washington’s state of emergency for COVID-19 by the end of October, ending more than two and a half years of unprecedented executive powers used to tamp down the pandemic. Inslee’s announcement in a Thursday news conference comes as the pandemic – along with public...
A Washingtonian's guide to living among volcanoes
Pacific Northwesterners sleep, work and play in the shadows of multiple volcanoes. Living near the Cascade Range comes with manageable but real risks. But some of these dangers stem from our own ignorance of how volcanoes work, and the anxiety that lack of knowledge can create. Washington residents observed the...
How federal ‘revenue’ relief obscures local government spending
Zeke Smith recalls feeling struck – not by the historic size but by the aspirations outlined in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act when Congress first passed it in March 2021. The federal relief plan set out to ensure an “equitable recovery,” acknowledging the pandemic had exacerbated systemic...
How Queen Elizabeth II almost ruled over Washington
Queen Elizabeth II had a quiet presence in my granny’s house. We lived a couple of blocks apart along Mt. Baker Boulevard in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Granny kept her Scottish traditions. She and her mother and sisters had emigrated to British Columbia, and my granny, the youngest, married a Norwegian and moved to Seattle before World War I.
Central WA farmworkers weigh in on heat protection efforts
Heat can severely affect outdoor workers. Because of the danger of working in extreme heat, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, L&I, is developing permanent rules to protect outdoor workers. Emergency rules are in place until September. However, farmworkers in Central Washington have mixed opinions on the regulations, while advocates call for enforcement.
PNW schools scramble to find staff before the start of classes
As waves of COVID swelled last year, short-handed schools across the Northwest struggled to stay operational. Principals stepped onto the playground to monitor recess or into the cafeteria to help serve lunches. Districts hired community members holding emergency substitute licenses, often with no teaching experience, to ensure classrooms had adequate supervision. In the most extreme circumstances, schools canceled classes for a day or more, as happened in Oregon’s Salem-Keizer and Idaho’s Nampa districts, among others.
Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students
Joy Champion has a system for making about 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a matter of minutes: She dollops tablespoons of peanut butter while explaining the benefits of the federally funded summer meals program, which provides two meals a day to kids in need during the summer. “For...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
WA wants to secure housing for youth exiting state care
Sitting in her sunny studio apartment in Spokane’s South Hill neighborhood, surrounded by homes she describes as “out of a Pixar movie,” Williams, a 20-year-old community college student, reflected on her accomplishments and challenges. She’d spent several of her middle school years in foster homes, as her...
WA ecosystems are changing. Conservation efforts are, too
If you don’t know what to look for at Crowberry Bog, you’re liable to miss something miraculous, ecologist Joe Rocchio says over the squish squish of his boots through peat on a gray May morning. During a routine survey near the Hoh River in Jefferson County in 2011,...
