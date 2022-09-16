ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The readers have spoken: See which Week 4 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

By Greg Wickliffe
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
The Ann Arbor News

Injured starting Michigan OL probable vs. Maryland

There’s a chance Michigan’s offensive line is at full strength for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Maryland. Starting left guard Trevor Keegan exited last week’s win against UConn with an injury and didn’t return, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday night’s “Inside Michigan Football” radio show that the senior is “probable” to return Saturday.
#American Football
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines’ offensive playmakers

Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
The Ann Arbor News

8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut

ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s OL shows improvement

Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan racks up the ‘YACs’ in win vs. UConn

ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

