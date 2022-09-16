The readers have spoken: See which Week 4 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

Read full article on original website
Related
Top performers, Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week 4 poll
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 14 Ann Arbor-area football players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 4. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Ann Arbor Huron’s 30-25 win over Temperance Bedford
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action in Ann Arbor Huron’s week 3 game against Temperance Bedford. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above...
Dexter new No. 1 in Associated Press Division 2 football state rankings
There are few teams that have been as impressive as Dexter’s football team this fall. And Associated Press voters are equally impressed by the dominance the Dreadnaughts have put forth through four games this season.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan ready for quest to defend Big Ten title: ‘Every team has a target on our back’
ANN ARBOR – When the clock hit zero at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021, fans flooded the field to celebrate the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over Ohio State and the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004. The Wolverines and Buckeyes don’t meet again until late November,...
4 things we think we know about Michigan football after 3 games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is an unblemished 3-0 after non-conference play, and we just about mean it. The fourth-ranked Wolverines have outscored their opponents 166-17, not allowed a single first-half point and look like a national juggernaut. But with the easy schedule so far, it’s hard to decipher...
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Injured starting Michigan OL probable vs. Maryland
There’s a chance Michigan’s offensive line is at full strength for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Maryland. Starting left guard Trevor Keegan exited last week’s win against UConn with an injury and didn’t return, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday night’s “Inside Michigan Football” radio show that the senior is “probable” to return Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines’ offensive playmakers
Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut
ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s OL shows improvement
Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
Eastern Michigan football upsets another Power Five team with dominant run game
Eastern Michigan’s football team doesn’t shy away from playing Power Five teams. And it doesn’t have a problem beating them either. For the fourth time under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles knocked off a Power Five team as they defeated Arizona State 30-21 on Saturday. Running...
Blake Corum, Michigan football run over UConn for 3-0 start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The competition may have not been up to standard, but Blake Corum etched his name into the history books anyway. Michigan’s junior running back joined rare company on Saturday, tying a program record with five rushing touchdowns in a dominating 59-0 win over Connecticut at Michigan Stadium.
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Shooting for perfection entering Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s nonconference scheduled was ranked as the easiest in college football heading into the 2022 season, featuring three opponents that have first-year coaches. The fourth-ranked Wolverines dominated them all, with UConn becoming the latest on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s program totaled 465 yards of offense while...
Michigan racks up the ‘YACs’ in win vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara injured; ‘he’ll miss some time’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A week after losing the starting quarterback job, Michigan’s Cade McNamara came up injured late in the first half of a lopsided win over Connecticut. The graduate student signal caller took a hit with three seconds to go before halftime of Saturday’s 59-0 win, limped off the field and never returned.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0