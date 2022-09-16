St. John Academy to host yard sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. John Academy is hosting a special yard sale later this month.

The yard sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at St. John Academy at 2415 E. Derenne Avenue.

Tables are available for purchase for $25 with those proceeds donated to the school. Bring your items and set up. Whatever you sell, those profits are yours to keep.

Items such as kids’ clothes, games, books, clothes, kitchen appliances, and more will be available.

For more information on the yard sale, call 912-704-3070.