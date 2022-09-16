ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

St. John Academy to host yard sale

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNUGg_0hxzDWU100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drzqS_0hxzDWU100

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. John Academy is hosting a special yard sale later this month.

The yard sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at St. John Academy at 2415 E. Derenne Avenue.

Tables are available for purchase for $25 with those proceeds donated to the school. Bring your items and set up. Whatever you sell, those profits are yours to keep.

Items such as kids’ clothes, games, books, clothes, kitchen appliances, and more will be available.

For more information on the yard sale, call 912-704-3070.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGIKr_0hxzDWU100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause. The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
WSAV News 3

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County

BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands. Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music. Volunteers […]
BROOKLET, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro hosts food giveaway for local families

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Feed the Boro served the community by providing meals for families in need on Saturday. Organizers say cars were lining up at Statesboro High School as early as 4 a.m. this morning—the giveaway didn’t start until 8 a.m. The line of cars wound from the high school onto North Side Drive […]
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sale#Kitchen Appliances#St John Academy
WSAV News 3

Wag Fest brings a weekend of fun for furry friends

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — All this weekend, furry friends overtook Guy Minick Park in Savannah for an event called Wag Fest.  The two-day event is all for the dogs. It included things like canine sports for your furry friend to try out as well as food, shopping, raffles and contests.  Those in attendance could also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What an exciting week full of fun events! Our Bunny Ware takes us on an adventure throughout the low-country to experience what our social scene has to offer. She visited the American Legion Post 184‘s Order of St. George Award Ceremony to Colonel (Ret.) Jim Vejar, the United Way Campaign Kickoff, and The Pooler Chamber‘s Business After Hours event hosted by the Step One Automotive Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy