Ann Arbor, MI

Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor

By Natalia Escalante
 3 days ago
A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor.

Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Morton was initially arrested on Sept. 6 on felony charges that stem from evidence obtained during a search warrant on July 22.

At the time of his arrest, Morton was out on parole. Police say he was released on parole Jan. 27, 2021. He previously served time in prison for 17 charges of capturing images of unclothed people.

During the search warrant at Morton’s home last week, investigators found electronic devices and computers, which they seized. Videos from public restrooms were found on those devices. He was then taken into custody.

Police have been able to identify several victims from videos taken between Jan. 27 and July 22.

Shortly after Morton’s arrest last week, he posted the $100,000 bond that was set during his arrest and arraignment.

After Morton bonded out, Ann Arbor Police Department detectives with assistance from the Michigan State Police had concerns and had the analysis of Morton’s devices expedited and found more videos taken between July 22 and Sept. 6.

Police say hundreds of videos were discovered during this investigation.

Detectives then immediately found Morton and arrested him again. He’s being held at the Washtenaw County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Detectives are working to find additional victims.

Police say videos were taken with hidden cameras inside these restrooms in Ann Arbor:

  • Altar’d State at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees
  • Bath and Body Works at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees, however public could use it if they asked
  • Hampton Inn on Jackson Road: Women’s restroom on the main floor lobby
  • Wyndham Garden on Jackson Road: Unisex bathroom on the main floor near the conference room
  • Vertex Coffee on S. University Avenue: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Starbucks on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Sweetwater Coffee on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Gallup Park: Bathroom in the back of the park near the playground and foot bridge. Not the main bathroom near the canoe rental

If you believe you may be a victim of the hidden cameras, please complete this form and attach a clear image of your face and head from mid-torso up. If you are identified as a victim, a detective will reach out to you and explain the next steps.

