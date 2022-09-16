Wildfire smoke hanging over Michigan could lead to colorful sunrises & sunsets

Smoke from wildfires out in the Western United States is creating hazy skies and beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Michigan.

According to AccuWeather , the smoke is from dozens of wildfires out West including ones in Idaho, Montana and Western Washington and Oregon.

The high-level smoke has traveled through the atmosphere and is now in Michigan and other states in the Midwest.

In 2018, smoke from wildfires in California reached the Upper Peninsula . In 2019, Canadian wildfire smoke hung around the entire state , and the same happened in 2020.