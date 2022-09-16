JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Williston in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown’s Henry Yolain scored in the fifth minute as Jamestown jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Iddi Ramadhani had the assist for the Jays before Williston struck for two goals in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Coyotes hung on in the second half behind 12 saves from James Brenner. Blue Jay goalkeeper Grand Lunde was forced to make 21 saves on Saturday afternoon to keep Jamestown in the match.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO